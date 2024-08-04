Keacy Carty Named In West Indies Test Squad

By: T. Chapman

27-year-old Keacy Carty has been named in the 15-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, set to begin this week in Trinidad.

This is Carty’s first-ever call-up to the West Indies Test squad.

Earlier this year, Carty, who hails from St Maarten amassed 496 runs and was the fifth-leading run scorer. He had a career-best score of 127 in the process. Carty has played 48 First-Class matches, averaging 28.09 in the format with three hundreds and 18 fifties.

Having already represented the West Indies in 22 One-Day Internationals with an average of 34, it is hoped that Carty can bolster the team’s batting lineup.

Carty was part of the West Indies Championship XI team which played against South Africa in a four-day warm-up match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.