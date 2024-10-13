ILLEGAL FIREARM & AMMO FOUND ON NEVIS

On October 11th, 2024, an illegal firearm and matching ammunition were recovered by law enforcement officials in the area of Nisbett Settlement, Newcastle, Nevis. During a routine patrol and search in a ghaut, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and soldiers of the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) observed a white plastic bag under some rocks. When retrieved and searched, the bag was found to contain another bag, in which was found one (1) Sam-7K semi-automatic pistol, and one (1) magazine and sixteen (16) rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF and the contraband was taken into Police custody. No one has yet been held accountable for the find.

An investigation is now underway and updates will be appropriately issued as it progresses. If anyone has any information concerning this or any other criminal matter, the RSCNPF firmly encourages you to report such to the nearest Police station, or make an anonymous report via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.