Homicide Investigation Underway Following Shooting in Conaree Village

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 21, 2024 – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is conducting an active investigation into a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Conaree Village on the evening of July 20, 2024.

At approximately 8:39 pm, the Police received a report of a shooting incident at Conaree Village. Officers responded swiftly to the scene. Upon arrival, they observed a black motorcycle on the left side of the road. Investigations revealed that Akeem Archibald, 29 years old of Shadwell Estate and resident of Conaree Village, had been attacked by an unknown assailant(s) while riding his motorcycle northwest on a road near his residence. The gunman fired multiple shots, striking Mr. Archibald several times. He was subsequently transported to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital via ambulance, where he received medical treatment but unfortunately was pronounced dead at approximately 11:19 pm.

The crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, and items of evidential value were collected and secured by the police. The deceased body was secured, pending an autopsy. Investigations are ongoing.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Akeem Archibald during this difficult time. We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. You may call the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 or the crime hotline at 707.

