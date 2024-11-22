GUN & AMMO RECOVERED IN LOWER PRICKLEY PEAR ALLEY

A joint law enforcement operation has successfully led to the recovery of yet another illegal firearm on St. Kitts. The search was executed on two abandoned houses located at Lower Prickley Pear Alley, St. Kitts. It was conducted on November 20th, 2024, by officers of Violent Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the St. Kitts Customs and Exise Department’s K9 Unit.

The searches led to the recovery of one (1) Tec 9 Draco with a magazine containing seventeen (17) 7.62 rounds of ammunition found in one of the houses, and six (6) .9mm rounds of ammunition found in the other. Both scenes were processed by the Crime Scene Unit and the contraband was taken into custody. No one has yet been held accountable for the find.

An investigation is underway and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its progress. Should anyone have any information concerning this or any other criminal matter, the RSCNPF encourages you to contact the nearest Police station, or report such information anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.