Government Launches Cybersecurity Certification Program to Empower Nationals

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 15, 2024 (PMO) – In a strategic move to bolster national

security and enhance employment opportunities, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to launch a comprehensive cybersecurity certification program aimed at equipping 100 nationals with high-demand skills. Plans are underway to expand the program to accommodate 200 participants in the future, reflecting the government’s commitment to building a digitally resilient and secure nation.



Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, while commenting on the initiative, emphasized its

significance in aligning with the government’s vision of fostering education and innovation. “This program will create opportunities for our people in the global tech industry. It’s part of our commitment to empowering citizens through education and innovation,” stated Dr. Drew.

The cybersecurity certification program is designed to address the growing need for skilled professionals capable of protecting digital infrastructures from cyber threats.

Participants will receive training in areas such as network security, ethical hacking, risk assessment, and incident response. The curriculum will adhere to international standards, ensuring that graduates are

competitive in the global job market.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to diversify the nation’s economy by developing a skilled workforce in the technology sector. By investing in cybersecurity education, the government aims to attract technology firms to the region, stimulate innovation, and create high-paying jobs for its citizens.



The program, according to the Prime Minister, will be implemented in collaboration with reputable educational institutions and industry experts to provide participants with practical experience and up-to-date knowledge. Upon completion, graduates will receive internationally recognized

certifications, enhancing their employability both locally and abroad.



In addition to individual benefits, the program is expected to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity posture by increasing the number of qualified professionals capable of safeguarding critical information systems. This proactive approach is essential in an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and pervasive.



The Prime Minister encourages interested individuals to apply for the program and take advantage of this opportunity to develop valuable skills in a rapidly growing field. By empowering its citizens through education and innovation, St. Kitts and Nevis is positioning itself as a leader in the Caribbean’s digital transformation.