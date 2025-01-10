Government Dignitaries Commend Centenarian

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Words of admiration, commendation and endearment were expressed by dignitaries, family members and friends at the 100th Birthday Luncheon held in honour of Mr. Edmund Morton, OBE, JP of Greenlands.

The event was held on December 31, 2024 at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Among the dignitaries present were the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG JP; Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Drew; Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, Her Honour, Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, OBE, MH and Mr. Liburd, only living National Hero, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds and Lady Simmonds and Sir Hugh Rawlins of the International Court of Justice and Lady Claudette Rawlins.

The Governor-General presented a gift basket to Mr. Edmund Morton and spoke of his contribution to the development of the nation. Prime Minister Drew reminisced on his days as a TDC Warren Tyson Memorial Scholarship recipient, mentioning that Mr. Morton was an understanding manager who showed an interest in the students, offering encouragement to them to strive for the best.

Mr. Michael Morton, CBE spoke endearingly of his uncle whom he considers as a father and mentor. Mr. Emund Morton’s sister-in-law, Mrs. Barbara Hepburn was also on hand to add some humour, indicating that she was responsible for connecting Mr. and Mrs. Agnes Morton. Other family members and friends offered words of love and support. In response, Mr. Morton thanked all individuals present for helping to make his special day a memorable one.

The programme, including the singing of hymns, a message by Rev. Derek Browne of the Methodist Church, a poem by the grandchildren, a solo and trumpet selection added variety to what has been described as a splendid event. Prior to the luncheon, an officer from the Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities presented Mr. Morton with a bouquet of flowers at his home.

Mr. Edmund Morton was born in Nevis in 1924 and moved to St. Kitts with his mother and siblings after his father died when he was 10 years old. He served in the public and private sectors as well as Civil Society including the Red Cross, what was then the Brimstone Hill Restoration Society as its first Secretary, as well as on the Salvation Army Board and as a Society Steward of the Wesley Methodist Church for many years.

Other positions he held during his active years were Chairman of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Tourist Board, Chairman of the Land and House Tax Commissioners from 1976 – 1995 and Chairman of the Public Service and Police Service Commissioners from 1980-1985. He was also the recipient of several awards, including the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1984 and Independence Honours in 1988. He resides at Greenlands in his cherished home where he has been living since 1957.

