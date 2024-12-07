GALLOWS BAY ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an armed robbery reported to have been committed at Gallows Bay on Nevis. The incident is said to have occurred on December 6th, 2024, between the hours of 9PM and 10PM.

The victim, a woman from Bath Village, Nevis, reported that while sitting in her vehicle with a friend, a masked male opened one of the rear doors, pointed a firearm at them, and demanded they hand over their possessions. She reported that she complied with the robber’s demands and handed over her purse. The assailant subsequently fled the scene and no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed and a search was conducted of the nearby areas. However, nothing of evidential value was recovered. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, we firmly encourage you to contact the nearest Police station, or report the information anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

