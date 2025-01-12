Four-month-old boy dies after vehicular collision

By: T. Chapman

First Road Fatality Recorded in St Kitts and Nevis – Four-month-old Mekairi Edwards

A four-month-old boy died after a vehicular collision along the island Main Road at Johnson’s Long Path in the vicinity of Ross University on Saturday, 11th January 2025.

Mekairi Edwards of Half Way Tree, St. Kitts succumbed to his injuries shortly after the collision. Edwards was one of two passengers driven by T’An Phipps of Farms Project, Sandy Point.

Glenkeet Richardson of Wingfield Road, Old Road, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Force extended condolences to the Edward family.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family of Baby Mekairi Edwards and all those affected by this tragic event.

Related