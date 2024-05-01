Final Wave of Artistes Announced for St Kitts Music Festival

The final wave of artistes have been announced for the 26th edition of the St Kitts Music Festival.

Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Marsha Henderson, revealed the names during a tourism press conference on April 30, 2024.

The lineup now includes Mary J Blige, Freddie Jackson, Adam O, Pumpa, 450, Nadia Batson, Kerwin Dubois, Asa Banton, Busy Signal, Kabaka Pyramid, Capleton, Masicka, Remone Watson, Nicholas Brancker Band, Tony Rebel and Briannagh D.

The festival runs from June 27 – 29 2024.

Here is the full lineup: