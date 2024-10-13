COTTON GROUND ARMED ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an armed robbery reported as having occurred on October 11th, 2024, in Cotton Ground, Nevis. The incident was reported by Shawn Kissoon of Rawlins Pasture, Nevis, a privately employed landscaper in the area.

Mr Kissoon reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two masked assailants while attempting to enter his workplace. He reported that the assailants demanded money and proceeded to take his phone, keys, and wallet. Mr Kissoon further reported that the assailants led him to a nearby secluded foot track, bound him with duct tape, then fled the scene. He reported that he alerted other employees and the Police after he managed to free himself. There were no injuries reported or observed as a result of the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation is now underway and the general public will be kept appropriately updated as it progresses. Should anyone have information vital to the resolution of this or any other criminal matter, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.