Conaree Football Stadium Nears Completion

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 12, 2024 (PMO) – The Conaree community is set to celebrate the completion of its new football stadium, a project that has been a decade in the making. Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Minister of Sports — the Honourable Samal Duggins, and contractor Mr. Ellison Isaac, recently visited the site to assess progress of the development.



The new two-story pavilion is designed to enhance the sporting experience for both players and spectators. It features covered seating areas, bars, commentary and media booths, change rooms with showers, bathrooms, and storage areas. The facility also includes ramps, special access seating spaces, and differently-abled stalls in the restrooms, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number 8 — Conaree, expressed his pride in the project’s progress. “Even though Conaree is relatively a small community, it is a football powerhouse,” he stated. “And I said to myself when you look at all the communities that are known to be football communities, Conaree was the only one that does not have a stadium.” He emphasized that the completion of the stadium will allow Conaree to host Premier League games and other events under the auspices of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA).



Minister Duggins highlighted the community’s long-standing desire for such a facility. “This stadium, when completed, will stand as a centerpiece for the Conaree community—a place where all can come together and support their football teams, a place where all can come together and have activities,” he remarked.



Contractor Mr. Isaac, who has been instrumental in the project’s execution, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made. “This is a community project, and there’s a lot of community pride.”





The completion of the Conaree Football Stadium marks a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure across St. Kitts and Nevis. The facility is expected to serve as a hub for community engagement, fostering a spirit of unity and pride among residents.



As the stadium nears completion, the Conaree community eagerly anticipates the opportunities it will bring, from hosting local matches to serving as a venue for national events, thereby elevating the profile of football in the Federation.



