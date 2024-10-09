Education

CHS RECEIVES GENEROUS DONATION FROM CHS BEST ALUMNI

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, October 09, 2024: In a heartwarming display of support, current students of the Cayon High School (CHS) have been gifted a generous donation from the school’s alumni group, CHS BEST. The donation, which includes desks, chairs, and tables, was presented to CHS on the return of the students to the classroom earlier this term. 

Principal of CHS, Ms. Kayla Morris, expressed thanks for the donation. 

“On behalf of the staff and students of the Cayon High School, I wish to extend my heartiest gratitude to the CHS BEST Alumni for donating furniture for both students and teachers. The donation has made a considerable impact on the learning environment. Most of the classrooms are outfitted and now students are more comfortable, and it has enhanced learning. We look forward to continued relationship with CHS BEST.”

This initiative, spearheaded by former students, is a testament to the strong bond between CHS graduates and their alma mater. The Cayon High School anticipates and appreciates the ongoing generosity of CHS Best, a gesture that has been ongoing for decades.

