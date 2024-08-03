Child among 3 killed in St. Kitts

Six Murders in Less than Two Weeks

The murder toll in St Kitts and Nevis increased by 3 on Friday 2 August. Two bodies were found in Newton Ground yesterday, Friday, 2nd August, 2024 and one shooting victim succumbed to his injuries while warded at the Joseph N. France Hospital.

The bodies of one male and a child, identified as 30-year-old Devon Parris of Stoney Grove, Nevis, and 9-year-old J’Marni Smithen of Craddock Road, Nevis, were found lying face down with visible gunshot wounds to their heads inside a red Honda Fit motor car bearing registration number R 66.

In another incident, police confirmed that Dean Boddie who was shot in Tabernacle on Thursday night, succumbed to his injuries.

This brings the total number of homicides for 2024, to 22.