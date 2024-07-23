CHARLES A. HALBERT LIBRARY CAMP HOSTS OPEN DAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, July 23, 2024: The Charles. A Halbert Library Camp hosted an Open Day on Friday, July 19, under the theme ‘Creativity is Locked in Our Minds; Let’s express it with our hands’. The Open Day featured an array of exhibitions showcasing the campers’ achievements, from art and craft projects to several local businesses that collaborated with the camp to provide demonstrations, highlighting the importance of community involvement in youth education.

Ms. Petrine Clarke, Librarian at the Charles A. Halbert Library and Camp Coordinator, expressed

“The purpose of our camp is to educate. For the week thus far, our children visited many industries, one being Agriculture. The children were taught processes of how agriculture is used to enhance businesses. Today, we have an open day. We have on site Wax Memories. Our children participated in making candles. We have on site an agro-processor who showed the children how it is to dry the fruits and how healthy it is to have these. We have also Unlimited Manufacturing who showed tires that we use on cars, and how we can use them to make furniture. These are things we wanted the children to be a part of. We have achieved it. Our children saw how things can be used to enhance businesses.”

She further expressed her gratitude to several key stakeholders.

“We express thanks to our parents, our volunteers, and our ministries who assisted in assisting the children with visits. We extend thanks to everyone, and we look forward to a better camp next year,” said Ms. Clarke, camp coordinator.

