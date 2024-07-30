CAYON ROCKETS EARN WIN AS FINAL FOUR PLAYOFFS BEGIN

The much-anticipated National Bank Group of Companies Final Four football playoffs got underway on Sunday July 29 with a 3-1 win for Azul Cayon Rockets over MFCR Old Road United Jets and a 1-1 draw between DBSKN St. Peters FC and SL Horfords St. Paul’s United. Both matches were played at the Warner Park.

Scoring for Old Road

Javier Sutton 79th min

Scoring for Cayon

Devontay Carty 42nd min

Jabez Dorset 44th min

Bernel Hobson (Old Road – own goal) 59th min

ST. PETERS 1-1 ST. PAUL’S UNITED

Scoring for St. Peters

Shevene Boston 31st min

Scoring for St. Paul’s

Kalonji Clarke (pk) 77th min

After the match Manager of St. Paul’s Derionne Edmeade, said he really wanted a win but is satisfied with a draw. “I think that tonight was good game…When you look at the game you realize that it was two teams really going out trying to win. I am really happy. Even though you wanted the win, we will settle for the draw,” Edmeade said.

Coach of St. Peters Austin Huggins felt his team started off well, but fell off during the course of the match. “Honesty, I don’t know what to say. I think we were going well, we were competitive, but in the end the result was 1-1,” Huggins said. The group stage of the 2024 NBGC Final Four Playoffs continue on Wednesday at Warner Park when Cayon Rockets will take on St. Paul’s United at 6pm and St. Peters FC will face Old Road United Jets at 8pm.

–END–