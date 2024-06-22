CAYON ROBBERIES UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating two (2) robberies that were committed in Cayon, St. Kitts. The first was committed on June 19th, 2024, at Penny’s Supermarket in Cunningham Village between 9PM and 9:15PM, and the second, at the Green Valley Super Gas Station on June 21st, 2024, between 7PM and 7:30PM.

Initial investigations of the supermarket robbery indicate that during closing, a single armed and masked male assailant entered the store and demanded money. The assailant shortly thereafter made his escape with a sum of money from the cash register. No one was injured during the criminal act.

Responding to the robbery at the gas station, officers’ initial inquiries revealed that two (2) armed, male assailants entered the establishment’s mini-mart disguised as women and wearing wigs, sunglasses, and surgical masks. The assailants promptly stole a sum of money from the cash register, then made their escape. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed both crime scenes and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations into both incidents are now under way and updates on their developments will be appropriately publicised. Should anyone have any information about these or any other criminal incidents, we strongly encourage you to contact the nearest Police station, or anonymously report any information via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.