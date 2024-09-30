CAYON GROCERY STORE ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a robbery of the David Lee Supermarket located in Cabbage Tree Hill, Cayon, St. Kitts. The criminal act was committed on September 29th, 2024, between 8PM and 9PM. Officers responded to the scene and spoke to the owner who reported that a masked male wearing black and blue clothing entered the supermarket and held the cashier at gunpoint. The assailant then stole a sum of money from the register before fleeing the scene. There were no injuries reported or observed as a result of the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The general public will be kept appropriately abreast of the investigation’s developments. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is urged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.