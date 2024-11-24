Social Media

Bluesky, the Newest and Trendiest Social Media App

By: T. Chapman

Bluesky is the trendiest social media app presently.

The app is a decentralized social media app. Bluesky has a similar look and feel as X, formerly Twitter, but has some different features to bring more people into its creation.

Bluesky is an open social network that gives users choice, developers the freedom to build, and creators’ independence from platforms.

It launched publicly in February 2024.

How do you join Bluesky?

During Bluesky’s initial years, users could only join the platform if they received an invitation. The policy aimed to limit the app’s user base as it underwent testing.

In February, however, the platform made itself available to all users. Individuals or organizations can navigate to the platform and follow instructions to create an account.

Sign up for Bluesky at bsky.app.

How many people are on the app?

As of November 2024, Bluesky has over 13 million users.

