BIRD ROCK SUDDEN DEATH UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating the sudden death of Cleon ‘Bougna’ Rey, age fifty-one (51), of St. Johnston’s Village, St. Kitts. The incident occurred on December 11th, 2024, in Bird Rock, St. Kitts.

Following up on formal reports of Mr Rey being missing, Police officers searched several areas he was known to frequent. A search of Coury Hill in Bird Rock resulted in the location of Mr Rey’s parked passenger bus. Mr Rey was found laying motionless in the foliage a short distance from his vehicle. He was examined and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and some items of evidential value were recovered. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Mr Rey’s untimely passing. Updates on the ongoing investigation will be appropriately issued to the general public as it progresses.

The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

