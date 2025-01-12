ATIBA HARRIS RE-ELECTED AS SKNFA PRESIDENT 

The Atiba Harris led SKNFA Executive Council was re-elected on Sunday January 12 at the SKNFA Special Congress held at the NBGC Technical Center in St. Peters. Harris earned 13 votes and his challenger Jeffrey Hazel eight votes. After the election, Mr. Harris in an interview with the media, thanked the SKNFA members for voting for his team and returning them to office. “I would like to thank the members of the SKNFA for putting trust in us as a council to carry on football business together. We’ll continue to develop,” Harris told the media.

He outlined some of the future plans for the new term towards the development of football. “Last term, we focused primarily on developing the infrastructure and we still have some work to do. Also, we would have been successful in qualifying for our first major tournament in the Gold Cup in 2023. So we want to continue our development of our youths, our women’s football and so forth,” he said. “I would like to thank the membership for putting their confidence in us and looking forward to working together. I know the worry is about the players in getting a stipend and so forth, but we’re working towards semi-professionalizing our top flight (football) and we are getting there. I still believe in the home and away method where clubs can continue to develop, build their capacity and also understand the day-to-day operation of football.”

Meanwhile, the SKNFA President said the record of the work done by this SKNFA executive led to them being re-elected. “They’ve seen the work, they’ve seen the development of the technical center, they’ve seen the major sponsorships coming on board with the way we’re dealing with the players in terms of their players’ health and so forth. We still have some challenges that we need to overcome; we need to work on and we will continue to work on those.” The other members of the re-elected SKNFA Executive Council are: 1st Vice President Shawn White, 2nd Vice President Cuthbert Caines and Ordinary Members, Javeim Blanchette, Patricia Claxton, Phil Cooper and Alleyne Morris. Representatives from FIFA and Concacaf were present at the elections as observers.

