ALEXANDER SAMUEL CHARGED WITH MURDER, GUN & AMMO POSSESSION

The Police have laid three (3) charges against twenty-nine year-old Alexander Samuel of Conaree Village, St. Kitts. Mr Samuel has been charged on one (1) warrant in the First Instance for the Murder of thirty-one (31)-year-old Shacquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, that was committed on April 15th, 2024, at the Newtown Fisheries Complex.

Additionally, he has been charged with two warrants in the First Instance for the Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, both offences taking place on May 28th, 2024, between 4PM and 6PM.

Mr. Samuel’s charges stem from his apprehension on May 28th, 2024, during a routine mobile patrol near Taylor’s Range, St. Kitts, by officers of the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF). During a traffic stop at the roundabout, Mr. Samuel exited a heavily tinted vehicle from the rear and attempted to flee through Taylor’s. Following a pursuit, he was swiftly apprehended by the officers.

A subsequent neighbourhood search conducted by members of the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT), officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU), soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, and the His Majesty Customs and Excise K9 Unit, led to the recovery of a bag that Mr. Samuel had been seen wearing when he left the vehicle and a Ruger 9mm firearm and a magazine with fifteen (15) matching rounds of ammunition. Mr. Samuel was then placed under arrest, and the firearm and ammunition were seized by the Crime Scene Unit.

The charges against Mr. Samuel were officially filed on May 31st, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station. The RSCNPF expresses immense gratitude for the support provided by the SKNDF and His Majesty’s Customs and Excise K9 Unit, as well as the cooperation of the general public throughout this investigation.