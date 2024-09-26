$25,000 CASH PRIZE FOR ROAD MARCH TITLE

The following important deadlines are applicable :

Oct 1, 2024 – Deadline for registration to enter the competition at www.skncarnival.com or at the National Carnival Secretariat.

Nov 1. 2024 – Deadline for the release of Road March song(s) on 2 radio stations located in St Kitts & Nevis.

Nov 1, 2024 – Deadline for submission of Road March song(s) to the SKNNCC at [email protected] and [email protected].

Nov 15, 2024 – Deadline for publishing Road March song(s) on a music streaming platform, for example; Meta Sound Collection (Instagram Music Library and Facebook Music Library).

Competition rules and regulations are available at the Carnival Secretariat in the E.C Daniel Building on Cayon Street.

The inclusion of lewd and distasteful lyrics, including explicit or sexually suggestive words, clauses, phrases, or sentences will result in the contender being immediately disqualified.