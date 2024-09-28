78fac0ca 56d0 1d77 6214 5efd3e8b6879
Local News

PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW MEETS WITH PAHO DIRECTOR TO DISCUSS STRENGTHENING HEALTH SYSTEM IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND CARICOM 

Washington, DC, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The urgent need to fortify public health systems across Small Island Developing States (SIDS) took centre stage during bilateral talks between Prime Minister and Minister

Local News

New CIU Corporation to be Guided by Six Fundamental Principles and Three Core Pillars

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 1, 2024: The newly launched Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) Corporation in Saint Kitts and Nevis has outlined its guiding framework for future operations.

Breaking News

Saint Kitts and Nevis Launches New CIU Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 1, 2024: The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces the official launch of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) as a statutory corporation.

Local News

Nevisian students Cassiann Caines and Zayne Mintos awarded 2024 Susanna Lee High School Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2024)- Ms. Cassiann Caines of the Charlestown Secondary School and Mr. Zayne Mintos of the Gingerland Secondary School were among nine outstanding students inducted into the

Local News

ACTIVITIES FOR MONTH OF OLDER PERSONS BEGIN ON OCTOBER 01

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities is leading St. Kitts and Nevis’ celebration of older persons by hosting a number of activities

Local News

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SELECTED TO SERVE ON PAHO’s 61ST DIRECTING COUNCIL GENERAL COMMITTEE 

Washington, DC, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been selected to serve on the General Committee of the 61st Directing Council of the Pan American

Breaking News

CAYON GROCERY STORE ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a robbery of the David Lee Supermarket located in Cabbage Tree Hill, Cayon, St. Kitts. The criminal act was committed on September 29th, 2024, between 8PM

Sports

Karima Gore To Lead Antigua and Barbuda in LICB 50- Overs Tournament

By: Tito Chapman Defending LICB 50 overs champions, Antigua and Barbuda, is currently playing their first encounter against Combined Islands in the 2024 edition of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Caribbean News

Nevis Historical and Conservation Society advances Coastal Restoration with US Forest Service Support

Bridgetown, September 26, 2024 – The UnitedStates Forest Service (USFS) has brought to a close, the Natural Infrastructure for Caribbean Resilience (NICaR) Program. The closing ceremony held last week, at the US

Entertainment

EC$500 cash prize for the first calypso and soca release for Sugar Mas 53

In recognition of the pivotal role that senior calypsonians and soca artistes play in the vibrancy of the Sugar Mas festivities and our local music industry, the St Kitts Nevis

