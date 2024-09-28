PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW MEETS WITH PAHO DIRECTOR TO DISCUSS STRENGTHENING HEALTH SYSTEM IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND CARICOM
Washington, DC, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The urgent need to fortify public health systems across Small Island Developing States (SIDS) took centre stage during bilateral talks between Prime Minister and Minister…
New CIU Corporation to be Guided by Six Fundamental Principles and Three Core Pillars
Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 1, 2024: The newly launched Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) Corporation in Saint Kitts and Nevis has outlined its guiding framework for future operations.…
Saint Kitts and Nevis Launches New CIU Corporation
Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 1, 2024: The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces the official launch of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) as a statutory corporation.…
Nevisian students Cassiann Caines and Zayne Mintos awarded 2024 Susanna Lee High School Scholarships
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2024)- Ms. Cassiann Caines of the Charlestown Secondary School and Mr. Zayne Mintos of the Gingerland Secondary School were among nine outstanding students inducted into the…
ACTIVITIES FOR MONTH OF OLDER PERSONS BEGIN ON OCTOBER 01
Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities is leading St. Kitts and Nevis’ celebration of older persons by hosting a number of activities…
ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SELECTED TO SERVE ON PAHO’s 61ST DIRECTING COUNCIL GENERAL COMMITTEE
Washington, DC, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been selected to serve on the General Committee of the 61st Directing Council of the Pan American…
CAYON GROCERY STORE ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION
The Police are investigating a robbery of the David Lee Supermarket located in Cabbage Tree Hill, Cayon, St. Kitts. The criminal act was committed on September 29th, 2024, between 8PM…
Karima Gore To Lead Antigua and Barbuda in LICB 50- Overs Tournament
By: Tito Chapman Defending LICB 50 overs champions, Antigua and Barbuda, is currently playing their first encounter against Combined Islands in the 2024 edition of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board…
Nevis Historical and Conservation Society advances Coastal Restoration with US Forest Service Support
Bridgetown, September 26, 2024 – The UnitedStates Forest Service (USFS) has brought to a close, the Natural Infrastructure for Caribbean Resilience (NICaR) Program. The closing ceremony held last week, at the US…
EC$500 cash prize for the first calypso and soca release for Sugar Mas 53
In recognition of the pivotal role that senior calypsonians and soca artistes play in the vibrancy of the Sugar Mas festivities and our local music industry, the St Kitts Nevis…