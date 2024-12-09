Zalika Samuels crowned Miss World Guyana 2024 in a Celebration of Majesty and Purpose

The new Miss World Guyana 2024, Zalika Samuels of Region 10 (Upper Demerara, Upper Berbice), was crowned on Sunday, December 8, 2024, during a grand festival of majesty held at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. Representing her region with grace and purpose, Zalika Samuels embodies the traits of a true Miss World ambassador and is ready to represent the Guyanese woman on the global stage at Miss World 2025.

Regional Ambassadors Nareeryah Neewland of Region 3 (Essequibo Islands West Demerara) and Lieve Blanckaert of Region 4 (Demerara Mahaica) were named First Heiress and Second Heiress, respectively, at the conclusion of the national competition.

From inspiring performances to heartfelt presentations, the extraordinary night blended the beauty of tradition with a deep commitment to community and positive change, embodying the core of Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) mission.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐁𝐖𝐀𝐏 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬

This year’s five finalists represented their respective regions as Regional Ambassadors, showcasing their unique Beauty with a Purpose projects:

Naheeryah Newland – Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)

Project: Project Bloom

Focus: Empowering young people through entrepreneurship and skills development to combat financial instability and unemployment​.

Lieve Blanckaert – Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

Project: Holistic Living for a Healthier Guyana

Focus: Promoting mental, physical, and emotional wellness through culturally relevant resources, workshops, and community outreach.

Rachel Mohabir – Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne)

Project: Give with Love

Focus: Establishing an orphanage to provide food, shelter, education, and emotional support to underprivileged children, primarily in Region 5​.

Diana Lopez – Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni)

Project: Integrating Life Skills with STEM for Physically Challenged Youths

Focus: Developing a holistic curriculum combining life skills and STEM education for students with disabilities​.

Zalika Samuels – Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

Project: Read to Rise: Empowering Children Through Literacy

Focus: Promoting literacy among underprivileged children through book drives, reading programs, and mentorship.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The finalists competed in a series of events during the preliminary stages, including the Head-to-Head Challenge, Interview, Sports & Fitness, and Multimedia competitions, which accounted for 50% of their total scores. The remaining 50% was determined during the on-stage finale, which included Beauty with a Purpose presentations, Talent, and Top Model segments. For the final stage, the top three finalists were selected to deliver their Keynote Speech, presenting compelling arguments as to why they should be the next Miss World Guyana. They highlighted their attributes and ability to represent the Guyanese woman with dignity and strength on the Miss World stage, along with their commitment to their Beauty with a Purpose projects. At this point, all previous scores were wiped clean, and the judges used a ballot system to determine their top choice for Miss World Guyana, followed by second and third-place preferences.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

Finalists and regional ambassadors were awarded in several categories during the grand finale of the competition:

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 won by Miss World Guyana 2024 Zalika Samuels, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 won by Rachael Mohabir, Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne

𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 won by Diana Lopez, Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni)

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 won by Miss World Guyana 2024 Zalika Samuels, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 won by Miss World Guyana 2024 Zalika Samuels, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 won by Naheeryah Newland – Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)

𝟏𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞

This year marked a milestone for Miss World Guyana, celebrating a decade of the Beauty with a Purpose initiative. The event paid tribute to loyal sponsors who have supported the program for the past 10 years and honored Rafieya Husain, Miss World Guyana 2014, whose BWAP project Shatter the Silence earned her a Miss World BWAP Award and a Top 10 placement at Miss World.

Ms. Natasha Martindale, National Director of Miss World Guyana, reflected:

“This year, under the theme of ‘Majesty,’ we honor the strength, purpose, confidence, and dignity that define every Guyanese woman. We celebrate not just beauty, but the profound impact we have made through the Beauty with a Purpose initiative—a testament to the power of compassion and commitment to making a difference.”

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Applications for Miss World Guyana 2025 are now open online at www.missworldguyana.gy/apply. The Festival of Majesty will continue with a special focus on performing arts talent, paying tribute to Lisa Punch’s remarkable performance on the 10th anniversary of her placement on the international stage. Aspiring candidates are invited to embark on this life-changing journey, showcasing their talent, purpose, and dedication to representing the Guyanese woman globally.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact:

𝐄𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥: 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦@𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚.𝐠𝐲

𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚.𝐠𝐲

