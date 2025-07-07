Youth Sailors Compete in SKN National Dinghy Championships

Contributed

The 2025 St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championships were successfully hosted by the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center under the auspices of the St Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association on July 5th and 6th at the beautiful Oualie Bay, Nevis. This eagerly anticipated two-day regatta brought together 15 talented young sailors from both the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center and the St. Kitts Yacht Club, competing across three classes of boats: Optimists, RS Fevas, and Lasers.

Day 1 – Saturday July 5th:

Sailors were met with high winds and challenging conditions, truly testing their skills and resilience on the water. Despite the demanding weather, seven races were completed across all classes, highlighting the determination and talent of both seasoned competitors and newer sailors alike.

Day 2 – Sunday July 6th:

The wind eased slightly, offering more manageable conditions that allowed sailors of all experience levels to showcase their abilities. Four additional races were completed, bringing the total number of races to eleven and rounding out an exciting series filled with strategic sailing and close finishes.

Race Results

Optimist Class:

• 🥇 1st Place: Greyson Burrell – 8 points

• 🥈 2nd Place: Clijae Christmas – 18 points

• 🥉 3rd Place: Emijah Maynard – 32 points

• 4th Place: Rodney Huggins – 33 points

• 5th Place: Lennox Jr. Wallace – 44 points

RS Feva Class:

• 🥇 1st Place: Emily Samaroo & Jazzelle Connor – 8 points

• 🥈 2nd Place: Antwan & Addijah Daniel – 21 points

• 🥉 3rd Place: Nailah Greenaway & Jael Chiverton – 28 points

Laser Class:

• 🥇 1st Place: Melroy Henry – 14 points*

• 🥈 2nd Place: Skyla Connor – 14 points*

• 🥉 3rd Place: Amadi Byron Hendrickson – 18 points

• 4th Place: Abhijith Srinivasan – 19 points

*Tie between Henry and Connor was resolved in accordance with World Sailing Rules –

Appendix A8.2.

Special Acknowledgments

• Most Improved Sailor: Rodney Huggins – for his notable progress and perseverance throughout the regatta.

• Principal Race Officer: Nicholas Dupre, who led the races with expertise, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and safety boats ensuring smooth and secure race operations.

We extend heartfelt thanks to all volunteers—both on the water and ashore—whose efforts made this event a success. Special appreciation goes to Dive Nevis for generously providing their vessel as the official Race Committee Boat (RC Boat).

We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis National Olympic Committee for their invaluable support of this event and for their continued commitment to the growth and development of sailing throughout the Federation. Their backing plays a vital role in helping our young athletes thrive both on and off the water.

The 2025 National Dinghy Championships not only highlighted the competitive spirit of our young sailors but also reinforced the strength and unity of our sailing community.

Congratulations to all participants for a fantastic weekend of racing.

