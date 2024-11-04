YOUTH MONTH 2024 KICKS OFF WITH A CELEBRATION OF KITTITIAN CULTURE AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 01, 2024 (SKNIS): The Department of Youth Empowerment has officially declared the start of Youth Month 2024, under the theme “Mental Health Matters for Youth Development and Sustainability.” This month-long celebration, running from November 01 to 30, is packed with engaging activities designed for the general public to participate in and support the nation’s youth.



The first event kicking off the month is the annual Youth Art Exhibition, themed “Exploration of Kittitian Culture through a Variety of Lenses.” This exhibition, which opens tonight, November 01, at the Department of Youth’s Office in The Cable Building, is a showcase of the creative talents of high school students, with pieces reflecting various perspectives including shattered, bacchanal, twists and turns, bittersweet, and country life.







“I urge the general public to visit us from November 01 – 30, where all the paintings from the high schoolers will be on display. Come on out and support them because they worked very hard on these pieces,” said Sahira Joseph, Director of Youth Empowerment.



Following the art exhibition, the Youth Month activities continue with the prestigious “25 Most Remarkable Teens” event on November 06 in the Parliament Chambers, celebrating the 13th batch of exceptional young individuals since the programme’s inception. On November 12, culinary enthusiasts can look forward to the Chef Competition at the Marriott Dome, featuring finalists from the recent cook-off competing for the grand prize.



The Minister’s Youth Forum is scheduled for November 14, where the Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, will engage with secondary school students across St. Kitts and Nevis. This interactive session will also include participation from the Counselling Unit and the National Drug Council, emphasising the theme of mental health awareness.



As part of the celebrations, the Department of Youth Empowerment will launch a new programme titled “Pyjama Talks” on November 16. This initiative will provide a safe space for teens aged 13 to 16 to engage in mental cleansing discussions.



“We are going to have counsellors featured there because sometimes we recognise that young people do not readily understand their feelings. This is a night where we dive deep into that discussion,” stated Director Joseph, who encouraged parents and guardians to visit the department’s Facebook Page to sign up their teens for this unique event.



On November 20, in observance of the International Day of the Child, the department will recognise students through its StarBoy and StarGirl Programme, a successful initiative that debuted last year.



The month will culminate with the Annual Youth Service Reception on November 28, where the Department of Youth Empowerment expresses gratitude to sponsors and volunteers who supported their initiatives throughout 2024.



As a highlight of Youth Month, the department will introduce the Youth Christmas Wish, collaborating with The Cable to spread joy during the festive season. Director Joseph encouraged the general public to look out for the commercial soon that gives instructions for picking the names of less fortunate children off the Christmas Tree and supporting them by making everyone smile on Christmas morning.



All are invited to join the Department of Youth Empowerment in celebrating the nation’s youth and prioritising mental health throughout November.



