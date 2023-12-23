YOUNG SUGAR BOYS WIN ONE OF TWO PRACTICE MATCHES VERSUS THE BVI

The Young Sugar Boys U20 team won one of two practice matches this past weekend against the British Virgin Islands held at the SKNFA Technical Center. The home side drew 0-0 in the first match on Saturday December 16, which commenced at 5pm, but edged the visitors 1-0 the following day. Coach of the U-20 team Alexis Morris, comprehensively assessed the team’s performance over the two matches. “Basically, we came out here with just a simple goal in mind… do some simple things that we would have done in training,” Coach Morris said. “The BVI team is strong. Yes they gave us a good fight but and I think we wanted it more than them. And so we were able to get the goal,” he added. Morris noted there is a lot of room for improvement and more work to be done.

Meanwhile, Coach of the BVI team Clinton “Tinney” Percival, said this is the first time most of the players on his team played together and so far, he likes what he sees. “I like to see the camaraderie; the way we work together…the way how they were communicating with each other and trying to play together. I think that’s a good (thing) for us…I’m really happy with what I have been seeing,” Percival said. These practice matches were in preparation for the upcoming Concacaf U-20 Championship Qualifiers to be played in February. Some of those matches will be played in S. Kitts and Nevis.

