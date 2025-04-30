Caribbean News

Young resigns as PNM chairman

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Screenshot 20250430 230316 Facebook

PNM chairman of the party, Stuart Young tendered his resignation earlier today.

In a Facebook post, he said,

After reflection yesterday, I have today, tendered my resignation as Chairman of the People’s National Movement, effective immediately.

His resignation comes two days after the PNM sank to a major defeat in the 2025 General Elections. The UNC won 26 seats while the PNM won 13 and the TPP took the two Tobago seats.

I thank my party’s membership for the opportunity to have served as Chairman from December 2022 to date. I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the opposition to account on behalf of my constituents, my party and the citizens in the parliament as we move forward.

PNM Leader, Keith Rowley also resigned earlier today, and his resignation takes effect tomrrow, May 1st, 2025. Earlier this, the PNM General Council met and the majority selected Penelope Beckles-Robinsoson as Opposition Leader.

