Young Musicians Set to Shine at Upcoming Recital in Gingerland

GINGERLAND, NEVIS – A group of young, passionate music students will take center stage this month as the St. Kitts-Nevis community is invited to witness “Recital Day!” — a live showcase of piano, vocal, and drum performances scheduled for Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the David Freeman Center of Excellence at Market Shop, Gingerland.

Held under the theme “The Importance of Music,” the recital will feature performances from four piano students, five vocal students, and two drummers, trained under the guidance of music educator Ms. Venelle Powell and the Buka Beats Academy.

Ms. Powell, who has been instrumental in mentoring both piano and vocal students, says the event is much more than a concert—it’s a public display of growth, discipline, and the vital role of the arts in shaping confident, expressive individuals.

“I think we as a people are now beginning to understand the importance of music and the role it plays in our everyday lives,” Ms. Powell said. “What would a sports meet be, what would a graduation be, what would a baby shower, a church service, Culturama, Carnival… what would any event be without some kind of music playing? Whether it is live music or recorded music?”

She continued, pointing to the deeply human aspect of music creation and the need to support those with musical gifts.

“And with the knowledge of how music makes our everyday lives better, we must come to realize that music is created by people. Someone played that drum during Culturama that made you excited. Someone played that piano at that wedding that brought tears to your eyes. Persons played in a band that made you hit the dance floor and have the best memories of your life,” she said.

The event also helps broaden the island’s cultural calendar while giving young people a positive and creative platform for development.

Tickets are priced at $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, $10 for children, and free for children five years and younger.

“Recital Day!” is presented with the support of JSE Bookkeeping and Support Corp, Buka Beats Academy, and Polish Me Pretty (Massage & Spa)

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact (869) 668-4199

