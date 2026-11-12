Local News

Young Man Shot, Killed at Long Point Port

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
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By: Staff Writer

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Authorities on Nevis have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place at Long Point Port on the night of Wednesday, November 11th.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force issued a brief statement confirming that the fatal shooting occurred at the port.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown as of the time of reporting.

The police have not yet provided additional details; further information is anticipated as the investigation proceeds.

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