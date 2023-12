A family is in mourning: A young man lost his life Saturday night while driving along the Bypass road in the Pinneys area.

According to reports, sometime after 6pm, Stedroy Sturge was driving along the Bypass road when he collided with an electrical pole and was subsequently thrown from the vehicle he was driving.

Stedroy Sturge

Sturge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.