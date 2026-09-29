YOUNG CADET BREAKS THROUGH TO CLAIM TOP HONOURS AT INDEPENDENCE 43 DRILL COMPETITION

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 26, 2026 (SKNIS): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) once again dominated at the Independence 43 Drill Competition. But the precision of Snaika Desamour of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps impressed the judges, earning her the top individual award and also the Best Female in Drills title.



The standard of the competition held on the Bay Road on Friday (September 25, 2026) was extremely high as participants from the aforementioned RSCNPF and Cadet Corps were joined by representatives from the St. Christoper Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service (SKNFRS) in a showcase of military drills.

After the initial scores were tallied, there was a tie in the individual category. A drill-off was necessary. It featured the winner of the 2024 and 2025 Drill Competition, Woman Police Constable Danecia Henry, and 16-year-old Desamour, who entered the competition for the first time.



“I was scared,” said Desamour, reflecting on Henry’s dominance over the past two years. However, she trusted her training, focused on the commands being called, and moved confidently. With support from fellow Cadets and the cheering crowd in attendance, she earned the top spot.

Minister of the Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggis presents to Cadet Desamour

“God is good! I feel really proud of myself,” she stated, brandishing a broad smile.



WPC Henry took the runner-up position with the grace she exhibits every year.

SKNDF Commander (Ag) Major Kayode Sutton presents to WPC Henry

“I’m still honoured to be able to compete in the competition, which went to a drill-off,” said Henry. “It (the results) says plainly that I was still at the top. But at the end of it, I am still proud of myself, and I am proud of the Cadet (Desamour).”

Henry noted the marked improvement in drill skill and commended all of the competitors, most of whom were entering for the first time. Such was the case for Police Constable Khalel Clarke. The 19-year-old was adjudged the Best Male in Drills in the competition and earned third overall. Coming off a respectable showing in the Number Four Guard at the recent Independence 43 Ceremonial Parade, he was determined to stand out at the drill competition but kept his expectations in check.

PC Clarke receives award from Deputy Commissioner Cromwell Henry



“I was nervous at the start as I looked around and saw the competition. I really didn’t expect to be here as the best male. I can’t explain how it feels, but I know I feel good,” he said with a nervous laugh as the range of emotions was evident.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related