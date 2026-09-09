World We Make” SKNYPA’s Community Mural Unveiled

SKNYPA’s community mural, “A World We Make,” took centre stage on Upper Market Street as the Association officially unveiled the artwork, 0n 29 August 2026, in celebration of its Silver Jubilee.

A World We Make” stands as a reflection of the Association’s commitment to collective agency, global responsibility, and the capacity of young people to shape the world they inherit. The mural depicts the Earth at its centre, held in human hands surrounded by the Poinciana, bringing the mural back home. Within the globe are the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, grounding this global vision in a specific place and identity. Above the world stand the figures of young parliamentarians. Surrounding it are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, together forming a visual representation of the interconnected global ecosystem within which humanity must work together to build a more equitable, prosperous and sustainable future.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were Ms Marguerite Seaton, sister of Sir Tapley Seaton, the former Governor-General and Honorary Member of SKNYPA; Mr Jamal Collins from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, the Premier Platinum Sponsor for the 25th Anniversary; Pastor Lincoln Hazelle, property owner; along with members, alumni, and community supporters.

Mural Project Lead, Mr Aquanje Robinson, in his remarks, expressed that “this work speaks about collaboration and was created through collaboration. It speaks of connection and brings people together. It speaks about evolution, and it evolved before our eyes.” He highlighted that “for SKNYPA, it is a reminder that leadership is not only about institutions and ideas, but about people. For our community, it is a reminder that we can still make things together. And for our society, it is an invitation to protect the spaces where people can encounter one another, create together and feel that they belong to something larger than themselves.”

The mural was guided by Lead Artist and Facilitator Ms Sasha Herbert, proprietor of Sasha the Artist Studios. During the ceremony, Ms Herbert reflected on the project’s development, from initial drawings, detailed voice notes, and the Association’s shared vision to the selection and mixing of 30 paint shades. She noted that the experience could not be fully captured by titles alone, stating that, somewhere between labelling shades and completing other tasks, she “watched SKNYPA put the emphasis on community in this community mural project.”

The programme featured the official unveiling of the mural and a recap video highlighting its journey from concept to completion. It concluded with the presentation of certificates to sponsors and community members who participated in or supported the project. This initiative fostered openness, dialogue, connection, and hope between the Association and the Community.

SKNYPA expresses sincere gratitude to its Premier Platinum Sponsor, the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd.; its Platinum-Diamond Sponsors: InHouse Productions, Dynamic Productions, ProVideo Productions, Events Extraordinaire, Allure Event Rentals, InterCaribbean Airways, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the Department of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, JayBlack

Productions, and the Department of Creative Economy; its Silver Sponsors, La Vita del Gelato, Sasha the Artist, Warner’s One Stop, Sun Island, and Dr. Lisha Ward; and its Bronze Sponsors, contributors, and

media partners, including the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, UKreate, Ojedi Organics, Suprm Media Group, Cut-I Entertainment, Model Cop and SKNvybez.

This is not a world we inherit, not a world we wait for, but a world we make. Together.



END



About SKNYPA: The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) is a non-profit, non-partisan youth organisation dedicated to equipping young people with parliamentary experience, civic

education, and opportunities to participate in policymaking through regular sittings, training sessions, and community engagement. On 13 September 2026, the Association will mark 25 years of service. It willcommemorate this milestone through a series of activities over 25 days that reflect on the Association’s journey, recognise the contributions of its partners and alumni, and highlight its impact on national development.



Media Contact

Name: Mr Caleb Straun, Public Relations Officer

Email: sknypa@yahoo.com

Phone: 1 (869) 664-7015

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