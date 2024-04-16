WORK COMMENCES ON THE NEW CONAREE FOOTBALL STADIUM, LEVELLING THE PLAYING FIELD FOR A DEDICATED FOOTBALL COMMUNITY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 10, 2024 (SKNIS) – A promise made by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew to transform the football area in Conaree into a host venue for St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association [SKNFA] Premier League football matches, is now being realised, as work to construct a stadium there has commenced.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new football stadium was held earlier today, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Conaree Playfield. It was attended by officials including Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is also the elected Parliamentary Representative for the area; Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins and a host of residents from the Conaree community, as well as members of the SOL Island Auto Conaree Football Club and Conaree Fireballs International football team.

The new two-storey pavilion will be outfitted with bathroom facilities, changing rooms for home and away teams, bleachers, a media centre and commentator’s booth, and bars. The stadium will also be accessible for the differently-abled.

The Honourable Samal Duggins said they anticipate that this new facility, when completed, would serve as a catalyst for fostering greater community spirit across the entire village of Conaree, through sports and other organised activities.

“I believe this stadium, when completed, will stand as a centrepiece for the Conaree community—a place where all can come together and support their football teams, a place where all can come together and have activities,” said Minister Duggins.



The minister also commended the community members who added their opinions and feedback on the project during past town hall discussions with ministry officials. The suggestions helped inform the pavilion design to meet the interests of the community.

Constructing a new stadium at the Conaree playfield was a campaign pledge of Prime Minister Dr. Drew back in 2022.

Speaking at Wednesday’s ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “The good people of Conaree gave me the opportunity [to serve] on August 05, 2022, and before the second anniversary of that opportunity you afforded me … we are actually in the process of constructing the Conaree Football Stadium.”



The prime minister commented further that the sport of football runs deep throughout the Conaree community, with its football club being a regular fixture in theSKNFA’s top-tier football league for many years.

“Even though Conaree is relatively a small community, it is a football powerhouse and you have to admit that. And I said to myself when you look at all the communities that are known to be football communities, Conaree was the only one that does not have a stadium and therefore Conaree could not even be considered to be included in the home and away games, and that is why this stadium will be completed and completed on time so that Conaree can be included in the next football season’s fixture as a place where premier league games and other games will be held under the auspices of the SKNFA,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.

The prime minister applauded the community-based teams for their efforts to positively engage youth from the area and steer them away from antisocial elements. He encouraged residents to stay positive and to continue working to uplift the people and community.



