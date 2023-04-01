Woman Injured in Traffic Accident; Investigation Ongoing

Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred at approximately 2:25pm on 31st March 2023, along the Island Main Road outside Ross University.

The accident involved motor omnibus HA438 driven by Glenroy Richards of Sandy Point, and motor scooter P8009 driven by Ross University student, Johanna Schneider of Atlanta Georgia (USA) who resides at Boyds village.

According to the police, the bus was traveling from Basseterre direction and stopped outside the school when the scooter collided to its rear.

The cyclist sustained injuries to her right leg and was taken to the JNF Hospital by the EMS, where she was treated and warded in stable condition.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Investigation is ongoing.