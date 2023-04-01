Woman Injured in Traffic Accident; Investigation Ongoing
7a0983d8 0940 4f50 a46d da2d0b90495e
Local News

Woman Injured in Traffic Accident; Investigation Ongoing

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred at approximately 2:25pm on 31st March 2023, along the Island Main Road outside Ross University.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The accident involved motor omnibus HA438 driven by Glenroy Richards of Sandy Point, and motor scooter P8009 driven by Ross University student, Johanna Schneider of Atlanta Georgia (USA) who resides at Boyds village.

According to the police, the bus was traveling from Basseterre direction and stopped outside the school when the scooter collided to its rear.

The cyclist sustained injuries to her right leg and was taken to the JNF Hospital by the EMS, where she was treated and warded in stable condition.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Both vehicles were damaged.

Investigation is ongoing.

Share this Article
Previous Article efc0740c 7531 4ce7 a9ac d1d288fbbbc9 Anchor is now Spotify for Podcasters
Next Article 45f204d5 2b09 4ad0 9840 4b830d24a095 SINCLAIR SNATCHES SUPER 6 AS GUYANA WIN TITLE IN GRAND STYLE

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy