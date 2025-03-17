Breaking News

WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF CHANTEL CRUMP

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
A 20 year old female, Angela Mejia, has been charged with the murder of 9 year old Chantel Crump. Police laid the charges less than 24 hours after Crump was found dead in bushes in the Weatherills area in the early hours of Saturday.

Mejia showed law enforcers the location where the girl’s body was found, a discovery that sent shockwaves of anguish across the nation, promoting calls for swift justice to be meted out to the perpetrators.

Chantel was allegedly abducted by Mejia in a Honda car on Number 2 George Street in Grays Farm on Wednesday afternoon. The Five Islands Primary student was on her way home. She reportedly waved to her schoolmates from the car. This turned out to be the last time she was seen alive.

