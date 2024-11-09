Winning Artwork by Vaughn Anslyn formally donated to the OAS Art Museum of the Americas

Washington, D.C., November 8, 2024 – In a landmark ceremony at the Organization of American States (OAS) Headquarters, acclaimed Saint Kitts and Nevis artist Vaughn Anslyn formally witnessed his celebrated artwork, ‘Mosaic – A Woman of Power in an Everyday World’, being presented by the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS to the Secretary General of the OAS who received it on behalf of the OAS Art Museum of the Americas (AMA). This historic occasion, led by Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS, marked a historic first for the entry of artwork from Saint Kitts and Nevis to the prestigious permanent art collection of the AMA.

The ceremony followed a brief signing at the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis, where Mr. Anslyn officially donated ‘Mosaic’ to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a gesture that reflects his pride in contributing to his nation’s cultural legacy. During the subsequent ceremony at the OAS, Mr. Anslyn shared the deeply personal inspiration behind ‘Mosaic’—his mother, Gloria Anslyn—explaining that the piece serves as a tribute to her resilience, strength, and beauty, and that of women everywhere. He expressed his deep honor in knowing that ‘Mosaic’ would be permanently displayed in such a distinguished institution in the United States.

In her address, Ambassador Henry-Martin reflected on the decade-long journey that led to this moment, a collaboration with the AMA that culminated in Mosaic being pledged to the museum in celebration of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ fortieth anniversary of independence. She highlighted Mosaic’s powerful representation of womanhood’s essence and Saint Kitts and Nevis’ rich cultural heritage. The Ambassador also commended Mr. Anslyn’s artistic achievements and noted the importance of this moment as a milestone for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Secretary General Luis Almagro extended his gratitude to the Mission and warmly congratulated Mr. Anslyn, describing the donation as a “landmark moment” for the OAS in its ongoing efforts to showcase Caribbean art. He praised Mr. Anslyn’s work as both “accomplished and powerful,” highlighting that Mosaic was chosen through a competitive selection process from among dozens of entries. Almagro emphasized that this addition strengthens the OAS’s commitment to the diversity of modern and contemporary Caribbean art, which he described as embodying the spirit of “More Rights for More People” through “More Art for More People.” He also expressed his delight that Mosaic would soon be prominently displayed in the OAS Delegates Lounge as part of the Caribbean art gallery, a vibrant tribute to the region’s creativity and cultural depth.

In attendance were Ambassador James Lambert, Secretary for Hemispheric Affairs; Director of AMA Adriana Ospina along with staff from the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS and representatives from the Saint Kitts and Nevis Consulate in New York. Mr. Anslyn was also accompanied by his sisters, Vicky and Valerie Anslyn. Later this evening, a reception dubbed “Celebrating Artistic Excellence” will be held at the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis where guests, nationals and friends of the Federation will have the opportunity to meet Mr. Anslyn and view additional evocative and equally vibrant creative masterpieces.

END