Winair To Return To Nevis, March 15th!⁠

The Vance Amory International Airport will get a boost when Winair returns to Nevis on March 15th, 2024.

Flights will depart St Maarten for Nevis at 18:20 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flights will depart Nevis at 8:00 am on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays with an estimated arrival time of 8:40 am.

⁠

In celebration of the recommencement of flights between St. Maarten and Nevis, Winair is offering an introductory rate at USD 115 plus tax.

The offer will be available from March 15 to June 15, 2024.⁠ For bookings and additional information visit https://www.winair.sx/

⁠

Flight Schedule ⁠

⁠

Day Route Departure Arrival⁠

⁠

Friday SXM – NEV 18:20 18:55⁠

⁠

Saturday SXM – NEV 18:20 18:55⁠

⁠

Sunday SXM – NEV 18:20 18:55⁠

⁠

⁠

Saturday NEV – SXM 08:00 08:40⁠

⁠

Sunday NEV – SXM 08:00 08:40⁠

⁠

Monday NEV – SXM 08:00 08:40⁠