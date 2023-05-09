WICB appoints first-ever female selector

By: WICB

St. George’s, Grenada – Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), under recently elected president Dwain Gill, has announced the historic appointment of a female to the WICB selection panel. At the AGM on May 4, 2023, the WICB appointed former St. Vincent and the Grenadines captain and Windward Islands player Stacy Ann Adams as the first-ever female selector.

The 33-year-old, Adams, a cricket commentator, and level 1 certified coach, has demonstrated a broad knowledge of the game. She will round out the panel of four, with a new Lead Selector, former Windward Islands first-class cricketer Craig Emmanuel. Also new to the panel is Grenadian Heron Campbell, another former first-class cricketer who captained Grenada extensively at age group levels. The other member is former Windward Islands first-class captain Liam Sebastien, who commenced his role as a selector in 2021 with Emmanuel. The two outgoing selectors are Steve Mahon (former lead selector) and Roland Wilkinson.

On her appointment, Adams said, “I am thankful and delighted to be named in such esteemed company as a selector for the Windward islands cricket board. I am thrilled by the appointment and the arrant confidence and faith that the board has shown in me; I have always been a mere humble servant of the sport and as such I am prepared to work hard with profound integrity and professionalism to give my best in this role, adding to the continuity and development of Windward islands cricket.”

Selection Panel:

Craig Emmanuel (Lead Selector)

Liam Sebastien

Stacy Ann Adams

Heron Campbell

Managers and coaches of the various Windward Islands teams were also appointed at the meeting as follows,

Female Senior Team Management:

Roseline Preville – Manager

Samantha Lynch – Head Coach

Female Under 19 Team Management:

Kimara Hurtault – Manager *

Cleton Burnett – Head Coach

Male Under-19 Team Management:

Randel Baptiste – Manager

Garey Mathurin – Head Coach *

Male Under-17 Team Management:

Samuel Holder – Manager

Clyde Telesford – Head Coach

Male Under-15 Team Management:

Johnson Richardson – Manager

Lindon James – Head Coach *

* Denotes new appointment