Why should you register more than one domain name?

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
Screenshot 20250406 234510 Chrome

By: Shop SKN PULSE

There are lots of reasons to own more than one domain name. Businesses often buy misspellings of their names, for example, to capture those Web searchers who aren’t good spellers (or typists). Domainers register hundreds or even thousands of domains with the end goal of selling at least some of them at a profit. For them, the bulk domain search tool is a must.

There are other advantages of registering a variety of domain names:

– Prevent competitors from using a domain name that’s similar to yours to trick shoppers into buying from them rather than you.

– Advertise individual product lines on separate websites

– Attract more site visitors by directing keyword domains you own to your main website

– Increase your chances of getting listed by major search engines

– Target specific groups of shoppers by using domain names that appeal to them

– Give your customers more ways to find you on the Web

– Protect your brand and online identity from squatters who might try to sell you related domains at outrageous prices

SKN PULSE’s domain store has a bulk domain name search tool that you use to check the availability of up to 2,000 domains at once.

