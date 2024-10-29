Sports

Why No Kieran Powell in Leeward Islands Hurricanes Squad?

download28129

By: T. Chapman

Many are questioning the absence of Nevisian  batsman Kieran Powell from the Leeward Islands Hurricanes Team.

screenshot 20241029 110043 chrome126597886828902072

Powell, who has been a standout player for the Hurricanes for several seasons, hasn’t even been awarded a contract by the authorities which is rather alarming.

Is it a case of bad blood and bad mind coming from those in authority?


Interestingly, Powell has been called up to represent the Combined Colleges and Campuses in the Super50 One Day tournament, which commenced today in Trinidad.

