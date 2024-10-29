Why No Kieran Powell in Leeward Islands Hurricanes Squad?

By: T. Chapman

Many are questioning the absence of Nevisian batsman Kieran Powell from the Leeward Islands Hurricanes Team.

Powell, who has been a standout player for the Hurricanes for several seasons, hasn’t even been awarded a contract by the authorities which is rather alarming.



Is it a case of bad blood and bad mind coming from those in authority?



Interestingly, Powell has been called up to represent the Combined Colleges and Campuses in the Super50 One Day tournament, which commenced today in Trinidad.