WHO WILL BE CROP FARMER OF THE YEAR? ANNUAL FARM JUDGING UNDERWAY IN ST. KITTS

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 11 April 2025):

Several Extension Officers from the Department of Agriculture, St. Kitts, recently took to the fields to conduct on-site inspections of farms across the island as part of the department’s highly anticipated Annual Farm Judging Competition.

On Tuesday, 08, and Wednesday, 09 April 2025, Extension Officers responsible for various agricultural districts visited farms to assess and evaluate them under a number of key categories. Representing District 1 was Officer Guy Richardson; District 2 was represented by Leroy Merritt and Mark Adams; and District 3 by Dion Weekes and Myesha Daly.

The competition, held annually, aims to recognize excellence in crop farming and encourages continuous improvement in farm practices across the island. Farms are evaluated in several categories, including:

Under 5 Acres

Over 5 Acres

Fruit & Tree Crop

Protected Agriculture

Most Produce to Marketing Unit

In addition, the Extension staff assessed farms on attributes such as cultural practices, sanitation, and plot design, all of which contribute to the final score used to determine the island’s Crop Farmer of the Year.

Several farmers expressed their enthusiasm for being a part of the judging process. Among them were Keithly Armstrong, Leon “Yello” Anthony, Valmon John Williams, Samuel “Sammy” Rose, Edison Isaac, and several others, who proudly showcased their crops and farming techniques.

The field agents noted the outstanding and increasing levels of local food production, highlighting the diversity of crops being cultivated across St. Kitts. The inspections reflected the hard work and dedication of local farmers, as well as the continued efforts to bolster national food security and reduce import dependence.

The Crop Farmer of the Year will be selected based on the results of these inspections and announced during the World Food Day week of activities in October 2025.

-END-

Related