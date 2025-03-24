WHITE GATE ROAD FATALITY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on March 22nd, 2025, between 6AM and 7AM in the White Gate area, between Dieppe Bay and St. Paul’s on St. Kitts. The incident left eight (8) persons seriously injured and resulted in the death of Shanice Harvey of Dieppe Bay, age eighteen (18) years.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle, a motor van, was travelling towards Dieppe Bay from the direction of St. Paul’s. The driver lost control and collided with a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Upon arrival on the scene, Police officers observed all the vehicle’s occupants with visible injuries. Eight (8) persons (inclusive of the vehicle’s driver) were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where they were treated and warded. Regrettably, Ms Harvey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is underway and updates will be issued to the general public as they become available. The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this tragic incident.

