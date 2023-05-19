WhatsApp is getting locked conversations
WhatsApp is getting locked conversations

WhatsApp is getting a new “Chat Lock” feature intended to make it easier to keep conversations more private.

New locked chats will live in a password- or biometrics-protected folder. Notifications from those conversations won’t display the sender’s name or the actual message content.

Here is a video by WhatsApp introducing the Chat Lock Feature.

Chat Lock is rolling out now, and according to WhatsApp, there will be additional upgrades to look forward to in the future.

Meta wrote in a blog post….

Over the next few months we’re going to be adding more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices, creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone’s.

