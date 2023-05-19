WhatsApp is getting locked conversations

WhatsApp is getting a new “Chat Lock” feature intended to make it easier to keep conversations more private.

New locked chats will live in a password- or biometrics-protected folder. Notifications from those conversations won’t display the sender’s name or the actual message content.

Here is a video by WhatsApp introducing the Chat Lock Feature.

Chat Lock is rolling out now, and according to WhatsApp, there will be additional upgrades to look forward to in the future.

