What Is Local SEO?

Local SEO is all about getting your business found in your area.

Local SEO, also referred to as geo-targeted SEO, is the process of optimizing a website for local search results in a specific region.

If you have a business, you need to focus on your local SEO efforts to connect your brand with potential customers from your area.

Depending on your local population, it can be easier or harder for potential customers/local customers to find you online. Therefore, Local SEO is a MUST.

The most important factor in this type of search is the proximity of your business. Local SEO can be done with on-page factors such as business address and phone number placement and off-page factors such as citations, photos with location data tags, and maps of office locations.

Note that, there are some search engines that allow business owners to upload their data rather than letting third parties fill out their location listings. This makes it more likely that they will appear in Google Maps or Bing Maps.