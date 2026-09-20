West Indies Women Name Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the West Indies Women’s squad for the upcoming away series against Zimbabwe, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from 24 September to 7 October 2026.

Following a successful tour of Ireland and a strong campaign at the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, the core of the squad has been retained, with limited changes for the upcoming series.

Captain Hayley Matthews will lead the team in the ODI leg before taking personal leave and departing the squad ahead of the T20I series, while veteran Deandra Dottin has also been granted personal leave and will not participate in either series.

All-rounder and Under-19 World Cup prospect Eboni Brathwaite has been selected as Dottin’s replacement, while Chinelle Henry returns to the squad following injury that impacted her T20 World Cup campaign. She replaces Qiana Joseph, who has not been selected for the tour following a drop in form.

The squad will therefore comprise 15 players for the ODI series, reducing to 14 for the T20I series following Matthews’ departure.

“We are looking forward to this tour of Zimbabwe”, said Head Coach Shane Deitz just prior to departing the region. “They are a side we haven’t played much, and, in their conditions, there will be some challenges. We have a young squad, so this is a great opportunity for some players to step up and take their opportunity at this level.”

The series forms part of the West Indies Women’s continued preparation across both formats, with the team looking to build on the progress made during the Ireland tour and the T20 World Cup campaign.

West Indies Women’s Squad

Hayley Matthews (Captain) Aaliyah Alleyne Eboni Brathwaite Shemaine Campbelle Jahzara Claxton Afy Fletcher Jannillea Glasgow Realeanna Grimmond Shawnisha Hector Chinelle Henry Zaida James Mandy Mangru Ashmini Munisar Karishma Ramharack Stafanie Taylor

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach – Shane Deitz

Team Manager – Sheena Gooding

Assistant Coach – Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach – Ramesh Subasinghe

Assistant Coach – Shane Dowrich

Physiotherapist – Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Hector Martinez

Performance Coach – Dr. Nadine Sammy

Media & Content Officer – John Phillips

Series Schedule:

1st ODI – September 24, 3:30 AM AST / 2:30 AM JA @Harare Sports Club, Harare

2nd ODI – September 27, 3:30 AM AST / 2:30 AM JA @Harare Sports Club, Harare

3rd ODI – September 30, 3:30 AM AST / 2:30 AM JA @Harare Sports Club, Harare

1st T20 – September 24, 7:00 AM AST / 6:00 AM JA @Takashinga Cricket Club, Highfield

2nd T20 – September 27, 6:00 AM AST / 5:00 AM JA @Takashinga Cricket Club, Highfield

3rd T20 – September 30, 6:00 AM AST / 5:00 AM JA @Takashinga Cricket Club, Highfield

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