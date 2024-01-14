West Indies U-19 defeats New Zealand In Warm-Up Game

The West Indies Under-19s defeated New Zealand by six wickets on Sunday at the Braam Fisherville Sports Complex in Johannesburg in their opening warm-up game ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup beginning on January 19.

Vice-Captain Nathan Sealy starred with the ball as he collected 4-21 from nine overs to help the West Indies to restrict New Zealand to 131 all out in just 39.2 overs.

In reply, West Indies reached their target in 24.5 overs. An unbeaten 58-run match-winning partnership between Joshua Dorne and wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew secured victory for the U19s with six wickets to spear, West Indies – 132-4.

Dorne scored 45* off 66 balls which included three fours while Andrew finished 36* off just 24 balls. Andrew’s innings included one four and three sixes.

Jordan Johnson (14) and Steven Wedderburn (10) also chipped in for the Windies.

New Zealand Captain Oscar Jackson was the pick of the bowlers with 2-14 from three overs.

The West Indies will take on Nepal in their next warm-up match on Tuesday.