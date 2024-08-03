West Indies Test Squad Announced for Home Series Against South Africa

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies squad for the upcoming Home Series against South Africa, scheduled to take place from 7 – 19 August 2024. The series will be hosted across two venues, with the first Test being held at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, and the second and final Test Match in Guyana at the National Stadium.

The full Test squad for the series is as follows:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Keacy Carty

Bryan Charles

Justin Greaves

Jason Holder

Kavem Hodge

Tevin Imlach

Shamar Joseph

Mikyle Louis

Gudakesh Motie

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Jomel Warrican

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to deliver strong performances: “We are confident about the team selected for this important series against South Africa. The selection process for this squad was led by our Head Coach, Andre Coley, pending the implementation of our new selection process, which will be rolled out in the coming days and articulated publicly shortly. This squad reflects a thorough evaluation of players’ recent performances and suitability for the conditions we anticipate. We are confident that this team is well-balanced and capable of competing at the highest level.”

Head Coach Andre Coley stated “The squad we have chosen for this series is a balanced mix of experience and youth, strategically selected to maximize our performance in the conditions of Trinidad and Guyana. We have decided to rest our vice-captain Alzarri Joseph for this series. Alzarri has had a considerable workload recently, and this break will allow him to recuperate and return to peak performance. Kevin Sinclair is presently recovering from an injury.”

The Team Management Unit for the Series is:

Head Coach: Andre Coley

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach: Jimmy Adams

Assistant Coach: Rayon Griffith

Assistant Coach: Shaun Tait

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

The full schedule for the series is as follows:

Test Series

7 – 11 Aug 2024 1st Test Match Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

15 – 18 Aug 2024 2nd Test Match National Stadium, Guyana

T20I Series

23 August 2024 1st T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

25 August 2024 2nd T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

27 August 2024 3rd T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tickets for the Test and T20I Series against South Africa are available now to buy online from the Windies Tickets service, at tickets.windiescricket.com.