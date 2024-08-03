West Indies Test Squad Announced for Home Series Against South Africa

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies squad for the upcoming Home Series against South Africa, scheduled to take place from 7 – 19 August 2024. The series will be hosted across two venues, with the first Test being held at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, and the second and final Test Match in Guyana at the National Stadium.
The full Test squad for the series is as follows:
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)
Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain)
Alick Athanaze
Keacy Carty
Bryan Charles
Justin Greaves
Jason Holder
Kavem Hodge
Tevin Imlach
Shamar Joseph
Mikyle Louis
Gudakesh Motie
Kemar Roach
Jayden Seales
Jomel Warrican
CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to deliver strong performances: “We are confident about the team selected for this important series against South Africa. The selection process for this squad was led by our Head Coach, Andre Coley, pending the implementation of our new selection process, which will be rolled out in the coming days and articulated publicly shortly. This squad reflects a thorough evaluation of players’ recent performances and suitability for the conditions we anticipate. We are confident that this team is well-balanced and capable of competing at the highest level.”
Head Coach Andre Coley stated “The squad we have chosen for this series is a balanced mix of experience and youth, strategically selected to maximize our performance in the conditions of Trinidad and Guyana. We have decided to rest our vice-captain Alzarri Joseph for this series. Alzarri has had a considerable workload recently, and this break will allow him to recuperate and return to peak performance. Kevin Sinclair is presently recovering from an injury.”
The Team Management Unit for the Series is:
Head Coach: Andre Coley
Team Manager: Rawl Lewis
Assistant Coach: Jimmy Adams
Assistant Coach: Rayon Griffith
Assistant Coach: Shaun Tait
Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers
Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne
Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram
The full schedule for the series is as follows:
Test Series
7 – 11 Aug 2024 1st Test Match Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
15 – 18 Aug 2024 2nd Test Match National Stadium, Guyana
T20I Series
23 August 2024 1st T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
25 August 2024 2nd T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
27 August 2024 3rd T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Tickets for the Test and T20I Series against South Africa are available now to buy online from the Windies Tickets service, at tickets.windiescricket.com.