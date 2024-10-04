WEST INDIES T20I AND ODI SQUADS ANNOUNCED FOR SRI LANKA TOUR

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads selected for the eagerly anticipated West Indies Senior Men’s T20 International (T20I) and One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. The teams are set to compete in three (3) T20Is and three (3) ODIs from 10 to 27 October 2024.

T20I Squad

The T20I squad will take on Sri Lanka from 10 to 17 October 2024. After a resounding 3-0 series sweep against South Africa earlier this year, the West Indies have climbed the rankings, moving to fourth place, and established themselves as serious contenders on the world stage. Several senior players, including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer have opted out of the tour for personal reasons, opening the door for newer faces and returning players. Captain Rovman Powell will lead the side, with Roston Chase continuing in his role as Vice-Captain.

Head Coach Daren Sammy, who now leads on selection under the revamped selection system, noted the importance of this series in evaluating players for key roles and understanding the conditions ahead of future ICC Tournaments.

On the T20 squad, Coach Sammy said

“the tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka.”

West Indies T20I Squad:

Rovman Powell (Captain) Roston Chase (Vice Captain) Fabian Allen Alick Athanaze Andre Fletcher Terrance Hinds Shai Hope Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Evin Lewis Gudakesh Motie Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd Shamar Springer

The series will begin on 13 October 2024, with the first match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, followed by two more matches on 15 and 17 October.

ODI Squad

The ODI squad is set to face Sri Lanka in a three-match series from 20 to 27 October 2024. Shai Hope will continue as Captain, with Vice-Captain support from Alzarri Joseph. This series provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

A notable inclusion is Jewel Andrew, the young Antiguan wicketkeeper-batsman who has impressed and earned his place in the squad. The squad also sees the return of several key players, including Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford.

Head Coach Sammy, remarked on the ODI squad’s balance and potential for growth:

“As we continue to build our ODI team, this tour offers a valuable opportunity to evaluate strategies and give opportunities to emerging talent. We are excited to see young players like Jewel Andrew, who has earned his place as an exciting prospect for the future.”

West Indies ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (Captain) Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain) Jewel Andrew Alick Athanaze Keacy Carty Roston Chase Matthew Forde Shamar Joseph Brandon King Evin Lewis Gudakesh Motie Sherfane Rutherford Jayden Seales Romario Shepherd Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team Management:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklin

Physiotherapist: Neil Barry

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Masseuse: Fitz Alleyne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

Team management remains the same across both squads.

The ODI series will start on 20 October 2024, with the first match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, followed by matches on 23 and 26 October.

Tour Schedule:

T20I Series:

1st T20I: 13 October 2024 – Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

2nd T20I: 15 October 2024 – Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

3rd T20I: 17 October 2024 – Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

All matches 7:00 pm local time/9:30 am Eastern Caribbean/8:30 am Jamaica Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

ODI Series:

1st ODI: 20 October 2024 – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

2nd ODI: 23 October 2024 – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

3rd ODI: 26 October 2024 – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

All matches 2:30 pm local time/5:00 am Eastern Caribbean/4:00 am Jamaica

Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.