WEST INDIES SQUAD ANNOUNCED FOR CG UNITED T20I SERIES AGAINST BANGLADESH IN ST. VINCENT

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match CG United T20 International (T20I) home series against Bangladesh, which will be held from December 15 to 19, 2024, at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The series, which will be the final series for the year on home soil, will see the return of the experienced Johnson Charles, who has been sidelined for the past two series due to injury. Additionally, Keacy Carty has earned his first T20 International call-up following an impressive Caribbean Premier League season, strengthening the middle-order options for the West Indies. The team will be captained by Rovman Powell, with Brandon King as vice-captain.

Head Coach Daren Sammy welcomed the inclusion of Carty, who notched a maiden century against England in November, emphasizing the importance of depth in the batting lineup for a competitive series.

“He has shown us that he could be a batter in that format, and playing against Bangladesh, a team we cannot take for granted, we need all hands-on deck,”

Sammy said.

Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford will not be available for this series as they are fulfilling commitments in the Big Bash League. Akeal Hosein will also miss the final match of the series for similar reasons.

The squad was selected with a clear focus on continuity and preparation for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Sammy added,

“The squad was carefully selected with the players available to us, and I believe this is our most settled squad with the experience needed to win championships.”

Sammy expressed the importance of closing the year on a high, particularly for fans in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We all would love to give the Caribbean people a good pre-Christmas gift by winning the series to close off the year, especially for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who didn’t get to see the West Indies team during the World Cup.”

West Indies CG United T20I Squad

Rovman Powell (Captain) Brandon King (Vice-Captain) Keacy Carty Johnson Charles Roston Chase Justin Greaves Terrance Hinds Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Evin Lewis Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motie Nicholas Pooran Romario Shepherd Shamar Springer

*Jayden Seales replaces Akeal Hosein after the first two games of the series.

Team Management Unit (TMU):

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklin

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Physiotherapist: Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Darc Browne

Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

West Indies vs Bangladesh CG United T20I Home Series Schedule:

1st T20I: 15 December 2024, Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent

2nd T20I: 17 December 2024, Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent

3rd T20I: 19 December 2024, Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent

